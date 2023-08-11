TOPS #16
The weekly meeting of TOPS #16 was held on Aug. 9 by leader Vickie Johnson. Members recited the TOPS pledge. The song, “The more we get together,” was sung by members. Coleader Dianna Lewis and assistant weight recorder Barb Smead weighed in 12 members; four members were excused. There was a 15.4 lb. loss.
There was no best loser of the week. The best loser in waiting and officer of the week was Vickie Johnson. The fruit to try is blueberries, the veggie is onion, food to avoid is pasta, the nickelodeon was doughnuts. The food chart was won by Barb Smead.
Smile was given by Virginia, joke by Jean Miller, household tip by Chris McCracken, inspiration by Elaine Harris. Vickie Johnson gave the secretary’s report.
Members were reminded about the picnic next week. Jeanne Lowe showed the members a train set to be used at the Fall Rally in September.
Vickie Johnson read a quiz and members discussed the answers.
The meeting was adjourned with the TOPS prayer.
TOPS Club meets every Wednesday at the First Presbyterian Church. Weigh-ins start at 11:30 a.m. and the meeting starts at 1 pm. All are welcome.