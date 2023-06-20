June’s meeting of the KANE GARDEN CLUB featured Bonnie Drost, a Kane resident, who had a great presentation on how to become a master gardener. She also explained how to grow a potato garden in a bucket.
Drost was inspired to work with the Kane Garden Club’s many town-wide beautification projects. She is inspired by the outdoors, spending most of her time making things grow. She has influenced the many projects, and inspired many members of the Kane Garden Club and children throughout the Kane area. Drost designed the projects for Mothers Day and Fathers Day held at the Kane Community Center, inspiring young kids to get involved in the hobby. She was instrumental in getting the Florence Newcomer Memorial native and wildflower sanctuary project in Evergreen park in Kane on the Penn State approved project list. 2024 marks the 100th anniversary of the Kane Garden Club and this sanctuary is being renovated in preparation of re-dedication that year.
The club would like to congratulate Drost for this lifetime achievement on becoming a Master Gardener. Any person interested in becoming a Master Gardener or a club member, should come to the next meeting being held on July 20 at 11:30 at the First Baptist Church in Kane. Or call Drost at (814) 837-8716. The Kane Garden Club is welcoming new members and donations to its memorial and scholarship funds.