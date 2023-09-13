President Patricia Stromberg opened the BRADFORD BRANCH of the AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF UNIVERSITY WOMEN’s Sept. 9 business meeting by thanking hospitality committee members Marie Troskosky, Linda Gault, Kay Hurley, Faye Parisella and Susan Hughes for refreshments, set up and decorations.
Meeting highlights included a report by Katherine Nussbaum on the branch’s new website development. A website committee has made progress on its purpose, features and content. The subcommittee includes Katherine Nussbaum, Diane Gardner, Jenette Busch, Patricia Stromberg, Sandra Hudspith, Emily Zinsner, Nancy Dryden and Holly Spittler.
Program vice president Madeline Miles mentioned that during the August meeting, a group bus trip to Seneca Falls was proposed. Miles, Marie Troskosky and Julie Stacey formed a subcommittee to explore options.
After the business meeting, Stromberg gave an overview of the history of AAUW, founded in Boston, Mass., in 1881. She noted the Bradford Branch was formed in 1921 and was one of the earlier branches in the Commonwealth.
Members Sandra Hudspith and Nancy Dryden represented the Bradford Branch by attending the AAUW Summer Retreat in Gettysburg in July. Hudspith gave a comprehensive report on the issues discussed and the insights and information she gained. Some of AAUW’s current policy priorities are economic security for all women, fairness in school funding and individual rights and social justice for a diverse and inclusive society. She also shared a visual display she created to promote AAUW titled “Stand Up and Stand Out.”
Stromberg asked members to share why they joined AAUW. Responses varied but all agreed they were glad they decided to join. Many members commented on the strong friendships they have formed with women of all ages and backgrounds, or they appreciate the opportunity to meet and network with women in the community that have served as mentors and friends. Some members mentioned that being part of AAUW has allowed them to develop and refine their leadership skills in a positive environment that encourages personal and common goals.
The mission of AAUW is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy. The Bradford Branch of AAUW was founded April 16, 1921.