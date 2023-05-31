On Sunday, June 4 the ALLEGHENY OUTDOOR CLUB will be riding bikes on the Rail 66 Country Trail. They will meet at Musante Street in Warren at 1 p.m. or the Farmington Township Community Park, Route 36 in Leeper at 2 p.m. For any questions, call Linda Ross at (814) 726-3920 or (814) 688-5908.

