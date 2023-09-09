This takes the cake.
Cheetos are celebrating their 75th birthday. That’s 75 years of orange fingers.
Frito-Lay North America held a birthday party Wednesday to celebrate “75 years of the brand leaving its orange mark on pop culture.”
The party included a fashion show of a runway collection featuring Chester Cheetah’s “orange, black and fiery influence over seven decades.”
He was joined by Christina Tosi, of the award-winning bakery Milk Bar, to reveal his birthday cake.
The unique Cheetos x Milk Bar birthday cake features “layers of Cheetle-infused birthday frosting, rainbow-flecked cake, and crunchy Cheetos throughout.”
Cheetos fans can buy the cake from Milk Bar online or at their stores in New York and Los Angeles while supplies last. Frito-Lay said a portion of the proceeds will benefit The Birthday Party Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing birthday celebrations to children experiencing homelessness.
A 6-inch cake that serves 6 to 12 people is $62.
As for the fashions, fans can buy an exclusive Cheetos handbag online. The bag is $175 and ships in December. A Flamin’ Hot Cheetos x Alamar Cosmetics limited-edition, five-piece makeup collection, will be available in early October on alamarcosmetics.com.