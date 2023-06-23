Bonnie Smith and CB Goodrich finished in first place during Strat A in the Bradford Bridge Club’s game held on Wednesday at the Bradford Area Public Library. Second place in Strat A went to Bill Tordella and Ed Bello, followed in third by Dick Woodruff and Paige Drake. In Strat B, Michael Greene and Jerry Goodrich took first place and second place went to Carm Soplop and Pat Woodruff.

