The Bradford Duplicate Bridge Club hosted a 3 1/2 table game on Wednesday. First place was awarded to the team of Tim Anderson (Salamanca, N.Y.) and Carol Wurster. Second was Bill Tordella (Jamestown, N.Y.) and Ed Bello (Warren) and third was Kae Mann (Randolph, N.Y.) and Pat Woodruff. Bridge players are always welcome to join the noon game.

Tags

Local & Social