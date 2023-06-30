The Bradford Bridge Club hosted a 3 1/2 table game on Wednesday at the Bradford Area Public Library. There was a tie for first place between the teams of Bonnie Smith and Maxine Davis and Bill Tordella and Ed Bello. Second place went to Kae Mann and Carol Wurster.
Bridge Results
Daniella Langianese
Journalist & Photographer
