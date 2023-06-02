The Bradford Bridge Club hosted a four and a half table game at the Public Library on Wednesday. Winners in the top group were Maxine Davis and Bonnie Smith in first place and Carol Neely and Nancy Gleason in second. Winners in the second group were Carm Soplop and Pat Coate in first, Mary Ann Crissman and Lee Gardner in second, and Margie Girard and Trudy Gulnac in third.

Tags

Local & Social