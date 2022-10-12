CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia School of Medicine researchers have identified a key contributor to high blood pressure that could lead to new treatments for a condition that affects almost half of American adults.

The discovery from UVA’s Swapnil Sonkusare, PhD, and colleagues breaks new ground in the understanding of how the body regulates blood pressure. It also shows how problems with this critical biological process drives high blood pressure, also known as hypertension.

