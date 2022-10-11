September was National Suicide Prevention Month, and its purpose is to provide awareness and information about a subject that is often considered to be taboo. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States, with almost 46,000 in 2020. This equates to approximately one death every 11 minutes.

Having conversations about suicide and its root causes will help take this negative stigma away and help those afflicted with negative feelings feel supported in getting help. If you or a loved one experiences thoughts of suicide or self-harm, remember that help is available and that you do not have to face these feelings alone.

