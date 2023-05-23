OLEAN, N.Y. — SUNY Jamestown Community College held a pinning ceremony on May 12 on the Cattaraugus County Campus for 32 graduates of the Nursing program.
Those receiving pins are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses.
Several of the graduates that were pinned have family members that are also alumni of the JCC Nursing program. Jennifer Minard of Rixford, Pa., graduated six years after her daughter, Alexa Minard Corwin; and Alyssah Langworthy, of Fredonia, graduated 10 years after her sister, Brittany Shively. Graduates include the following: Bradford, Pa.: Parker Geist, Kaylee Lineman; East Smethport, Pa.: Alix Hezlep; Eldred, Pa.: Mackenzie Crowe; Port Allegany, Pa.: Kaylee Kio; Rixford, Pa.: Jennifer Minard; Shinglehouse, Pa.: Sara Crum; and Smethport, Pa.: Misty Taylor.