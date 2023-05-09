There is a season for everything. This is the final year of the Amanda Susan Pearce Memorial Scholarship for Bradford Area High School seniors.
This year, nine recipients have been named: Elisa Hayden, Lucas C. Johnson, Rhys W. Kennedy, Angelina M. Lonzi, Meadow L. Pulver, Abbigail R. Schleicher, Gregory A. Tyler, Mallory J. Whitlow and Christopher M. Zampogna.
The Senior Recognition Ceremony is at 6 p.m. May 30 at the Bradford Area High School auditorium. Each recipient will be granted $500.
Elisa Hayden is the daughter of Chad and Tanya Hayden of Bradford. She plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford to study radiology technology. Her hobby is weight lifting. During high school, she worked two to four jobs at a time. She was chosen for several leadership and women’s awards.
Lucas Johnson is the son of Sam Johnson of Lewis Run and Lisa Johnson of Bradford. He plans to attend Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania to study business administration and sport management. During high school, he was a member of National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society. He was a high honor roll student and a frequent volunteer for many organizations throughout the community.
Rhys Kennedy is a son of Rhett and Kara Kennedy of Bradford. He plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh to study political science. While in high school, he was the president of National Honor Society, volunteered for Special Olympics Unified Bocce team and performed in Bradford High musicals.
Angelina Lonzi is the daughter of Anthony Lonzi and Stephanie Lonzi, both of Bradford. She plans to attend Kent State University to study marketing. While in high school, she had been part of Skills USA and won first place at Districts and States for customer service and will compete for Nationals in June. She is part of Bradford Area High Manufacturing, a member of National Technical Honor Society and is the top Career and Technical Student for the class of 2023. She volunteers in the community.
Meadow Pulver is a daughter of Michael Pulver of Cassadaga, N.Y., and Jennifer Pulver of Bradford. She plans to attend Pennwest Edinboro to study nursing. While in high school, she was on distinguished high honor roll every marking period, a member of National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, and SkillsUSA. She also volunteered for community events.
Abbigail Schleicher is the daughter of Robert and Meranda Schleicher of Bradford. She plans to attend Youngstown State University to study chemical engineering. While in high school, she was a member of National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, and several sports including basketball, cross country, track and field, and indoor track and field.
Gregory Tyler is the son of Stacy Tyler of Eldred and Marie Ober of Bradford. He plans to attend University of Pittsburgh at Bradford to study business management. In high school, he achieved distinguished honor roll every marking period. He was a member of the National Technical Honor Society and played several sports, including basketball, golf and football. He volunteered in the community.
Mallory Whitlow is the daughter of John and Krista Whitlow of Bradford. She plans to attend the University of Connecticut to study actuarial science. While in high school, she served as student body vice president, United Way ambassador and volunteered for the Special Olympics.
Christopher Zampogna is the son of Michael and Karen Zampogna of Bradford. He plans to attend Penn State Behrend to study computer science.
The Amanda Susan Pearce Scholarship was established in memory of a Bradford Area High School graduate who died in an automobile accident in November of 2000. She was the daughter of Ralph and Susan Rhoades Pearce.
With the addition of these recipients, the scholarship has helped 34 students.