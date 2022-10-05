Dr. Tahir

Dr. Mohammed Tahir

Changes in the breast, such as lumps or masses, typically trigger cancer concerns. But did you know most early breast cancers cause no symptoms? Breast cancer can present in different ways including a breast lump, changes in the nipple or skin, and bloody nipple discharge. Being aware of your breasts makes you an active participant in your breast health and guides your provider as they examine and evaluate you.

The breast is a complex structure made up of mainly fat, and glandular and connective tissue. Being breast aware (a regular, five-minute visual and physical inspection) helps you learn your breasts’ unique makeup and characteristics both of which change cyclically and over time. A young woman typically has denser breasts with more hormonally active tissue than an older woman who has gone through menopause. Beginning breast self-exam in your twenties is ideal, but any time is a good time.

