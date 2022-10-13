The 73rd PA State Flaming Foliage Festival will be held October 14 to 16 in Renovo.
High schools across central Pennsylvania are invited to select a Flaming Foliage representative to compete in the Queen Competition. Queens are welcomed Saturday morning followed by an interview with the judges. After the Queen’s Luncheon and group photo are taken, the Queens will participate in a parade. The Queen’s Banquet is followed by a coronation at 7 p.m. at Bucktail Area High School.
Representing Port Allegany High School is Thea Petruzzi, the daughter of Josh and Erica Petruzzi. Thea is a member of the soccer team, serving as captain. She also has played basketball, is a varsity wrestling statistician. A member of the Lady Gator Softball team, she was named most improved player in her sophomore years and defensive MVP as a junior. She is a member of the chorus, Prom committee, treasurer of the Peer Helpers, president of the National Honor Society, Senior Class, Student Council and Varsity Club. After graduation, Thea plans to attend college to obtain a masters degree in biomedical engineering.
The Queen will be awarded a $500 scholarship. The first runner up will receive a $300 scholarship and second runner up will receive a $200 scholarship. A Miss Photogenic, Miss Congeniality and Mr. Congeniality will also be chosen.
Thea will be escorted by Miska Young of Port Allegany.