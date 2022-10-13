Petruzzi

THEA PETRUZZI

The 73rd PA State Flaming Foliage Festival will be held October 14 to 16 in Renovo.

High schools across central Pennsylvania are invited to select a Flaming Foliage representative to compete in the Queen Competition. Queens are welcomed Saturday morning followed by an interview with the judges. After the Queen’s Luncheon and group photo are taken, the Queens will participate in a parade. The Queen’s Banquet is followed by a coronation at 7 p.m. at Bucktail Area High School.

