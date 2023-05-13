The KIWANIS CLUB OF BRADFORD held a joint meeting hosted by the Bradford Rotary club on Wednesday, May 10, at the new George B. Duke engineering building at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. Twenty-two members were present.
Rotary President, Steve Morgan, opened the meeting and James Evans introduced the speaker; UPB President, Rick Esch.
Kiwanis endowed scholarships have assisted 52 students since 1975. Rotary endowed scholarships have assisted 34 of said students, since 1994.
The University received approval to move ahead with the engineering building construction project in 2016. The building opened on Jan. 9 and was dedicated on March 31 at a cost just shy of $25 million.
A new artificial turf field for the soccer and lacrosse teams will be built this year.
Esch gave updates on facilities, staffing and programming initiatives at the campus.
The new engineering program works in collaboration with local businesses and industry to help our area develop, improve and grow.
Club members were then treated to a tour of the new facility including the virtual and automated reality labs. Artificial intelligence areas were also viewed. Dr. Ken Wang highlighted the CIS&T, maker labs, fluid labs and the SNAP lab, which is the system network application practicum.
Not only engineering students, but students from other majors such as nursing, education, exercise science and other areas will also be able to take advantage of the equipment and computers in this new facility.
Members were surprised and amazed at the technology that is available to students attending the University.
Next week’s Kiwanis meeting will be held Tuesday, May 16, at noon at Afterwords. We will be honoring graduating senior members of the Bradford Area High School Key Club.