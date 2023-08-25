In between the first and second quarter of Bradford's opening football game against Punxsutawney, the Durham family presented a ball from the Owl's 1971 undefeated season to the school in honor of John Durham. A teacher as well as the head coach of the Owls football team in the 60's and 70's, John Durham cherished the ball from his unblemished '71 season as a personal trophy. Earlier this year, he passed away, leaving the ball to the school that meant so much to him.
John Durham remembered during Owl's home opener
- Hunter Lyle
