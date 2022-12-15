To a lot of folks, most bowl games seem more than a little superfluous in this age of the College Football Playoff, which is set to triple in size just two years from now.
But think about this, ye college football fanatic: There are just 43 games left in this college football season. Once someone lifts the CFP trophy, they're putting away the helmets and shoulder pads until late August.
So, in other words, gimme all you've got, college football.
Give us the mascots and the silly sponsor names. The loud sports coats and louder bands. Give us the matchups, the nail-biters, the blowouts, the upsets.
Even give me a little overtime here or there — as long as I don't have to cover it on deadline.
This year the bowl season follows a satisfyingly proper geographic arc. The first bowl game begins in the east just after the sun rises over the Atlantic, with Miami (Ohio) taking on UAB at 10:30 a.m. in the Bahamas Bowl. The bowl season ends in Los Angeles just after the sun sets into the Pacific, with the CFP championship game at the Rams and Chargers' glittering SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
In between there is much to delight, obsess, fret and, yes, bet over. Here's a sampler of what is to come:
The Smarty Pants Bowl: There weren't quite enough mediocre football teams to fill all of the bowl slots, so the Rice Owls slid into the last spot. Despite a 5-7 record, the Owls will play Southern Miss in Saturday's Lending Tree Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, because they had the best Academic Progress Rate (APR) of any 5-7 team. "It looks like Rice football's intellectual brutality is finally paying off," the Rice Thresher student newspaper said. It's the first bowl full of Rice since the 2014 Hawaii Bowl.
Why Jan. 2 bowls?: Because Jan. 1 is a Sunday, and no bowls want to go head-to-head with the NFL. So just accept this gift of four Monday bowls — the Citrus between LSU and Purdue, the Cotton between Tulane and USC, the ReliaQuest and the Rose — as one last Christmas gift to extend your holiday weekend.
The 'We'll Be Right Back' bowls: Both LSU and Florida State are bowling in Orlando. The Seminoles play Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29. The Tigers and Seminoles will be back in Orlando on Sept. 3 to face off in the 2023 season opener. Good chance they'll meet as top 10-ranked teams.
The Covet Thy Rival's Average-ness Bowl: Florida plays Oregon State on Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl. Nice though the Citrus is, this is the bowl LSU fans wanted the Tigers to be in if they weren't going to make it to the CFP. Instead, it goes to a 6-6 Florida team that struggled under first-year and former UL coach Billy Napier. The Gators are a double-digit dog to Oregon State, playing a punt, pass and kick away from where they set the lines on the Vegas strip. Not having mercurial quarterback Anthony Richardson, who declared for the NFL, makes it look like Napier's first season in Gainesville will be a losing one.
The Hello Goodbye Bowl: Deion Sanders coaches unbeaten Southwestern Athletic Conference champion Jackson State on Saturday in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta against North Carolina Central, then jets to Colorado where he just accepted the job of rebuilding the woeful Buffaloes. Colorado is No. 2 in CBSSports.com's mocking Bottom 25, behind only UMass. Will Coach Prime have the Buffs in a bowl in his first year?
The I'd Rather Lose Bowl: The winning coach in the Duke's Mayo Bowl between Maryland and North Carolina State gets dunked with a cooler full of mayonnaise cut with a little water to make it flow better. Yes, it's as disgusting as it sounds. If I were the winning coach, I'd fake an allergy. This year, the Duke's Mayo Bowl folks allowed fans to apply to be the dunkers. The Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit quickly and humorously volunteered. I'd rather have my oil changed rapidly than be drenched in a highly caloric condiment.
The Do Not Adjust Your Set Bowl: No bowl will live up to its name better than this year's Orange Bowl. In this corner we have orange-clad Tennessee, and in that corner we have orange-clad Clemson. I fully expect one team or the other to wear solid orange helmets, jerseys and pants. I may have to avert my eyes.
The It Takes Guts Bowl: Mississippi State players reportedly have decided that they want to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois despite the death of coach Mike Leach on Monday. It's going to be quite an emotional afternoon in Tampa, Florida, for the Bulldogs. Frankly, I don't know if there has been a bowl game like it. How focused State's players will be is another question. Perhaps that's one reason the Illini, who pushed Michigan to the brink in November, are a 2-point favorite.