CLEARFIELD — Lester Hudson won the Pure Stock feature Saturday night in dramatic fashion while Jacob Begenwald picked up his career first feature win at just 15-years-old in The Laurel Highland 305 Sprints. Jimmy Ogden picked up his second Little’s Drive In Four Cylinder main while Jorjie Sweger of Millerstown picked up the Legends Series win.
The Laurel Highland 305 Sprints visited the bull ring for the first time in over a year with only five cars on hand, thus prompting the drivers to opt for just a 15-lap feature instead of running a heat. At the drop of Jon Shipley’s green flag, Jacob Begenwald shot into the lead and held it for the entirety of the race. When the non-stop event ended it was Begenwald getting his career first win, followed by Heath, Ryan Lynn was third, Dale Schweikart was fourth and Reed Thompson was fifth.
The Pure Stock feature was exciting from the start, with Ryan Jones and Lester Hudson on the front row. Hudson took the initial lead, and while he led the whole race, it was far from easy. Jones was second for the first three laps, but couldn’t hold it for long. The top three of Hudson, Tyler Rougeux and Jones were under a blanket and were waiting for a slight bobble from someone to take advantage. As the checkered was about to wave, Hudson crossed the finish line first. The official top five were: Hudson, Jones, Kephart, Eckenrod and Ryan Shaffner. The heat wins went to Rougeux and Sheddy Graham III.
The Little’s Drive In Four Cylinders saw William Kephart and Ogden on the front row, with the front row going door-to-door the first lap, before Ogden took the lead. Jason Elensky was in third and reeled in Kephart, but could not find the right groove to get by the runner up. At the finish the top five were: Ogden for his second win of the season over Kephart, Elensky, Luke Hoffner and Tanner Ogden. Heat wins went to “Wild” Bill Hassenplug and Elensky.
The Legend Series returned but only four cars made the tow, and Jorjie Sweger led the event from start to finish to get the victory. Ernie Shirley, Bobby Myers and Cassie Daniels completed the rundown. Sweger also won the heat.
Fourty-six cars pulled into the pits this week, including 10 Semi-Lates, 10 Pure Stocks, 17 Four Cylinders, five 305 Sprints and four Legend Cars. The Super Late Models return this week paying $3,000 to the winner. Also on the card are the Small Block Modifieds, Pure Stocks, Four Cylinders and 270 Micro Sprints. The Semi Lates will also be on the card, but only to complete the Semi Late Feature from this week.
The Third Annual Faye Lumadue memorial will be held on July 29 for the Small Block Modifieds and once again the family has been working hard to put additional money in the purse and with lap sponsors. Watch the Hudson Valley Speedway Facebook page for the additional money added to this great race and stay tuned on our website at www.hiddenvalleyspeedway.net for more details.