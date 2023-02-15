Stocking the rosters for the 50th anniversary of the Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic has begun.
Set for the night of Aug. 5 at Parkway Field, the football game, which matches graduated seniors from each side of the Big 30 border, is actually only the 49th time it will be played with No. 47 in 2020 canceled due to Covid.
Today marks the first nine additions, four to the New York squad and five to Pennsylvania.
When rosters are complete before the annual Media Day, May 21, squads will number some 42. New York leads the series 23-22-3.
Today’s additions for New York are Portville’s Kyran Johnson and Caiden Zollinger, Pioneer’s Dakota Krygier and Gowanda’s Ben Krajewski.
Pennsylvania’s addees are Bradford High’s Lucas Laktash, Port Allegany’s Noah Archer, Eisenhower’s Benji Bauer and Garrett Jensen and St. Marys’ Carter Chadsey.
KRAJEWSKI was a 5-11,175-pound offensive guard/defensive lineman who was also a wrestling all-star. A high honor roll student he will attend Mercyhurst University, major in pre-law and wrestle for the school.
He wants to play in the game “to show everyone why I deserved to make first team all-stars.”
His favorite memory playing football was “the run game my coaches used that allowed me to block down the line and watch the backs fly through for touchdowns.”
Krygier was a 6-foot-2, 205-pound two-way end who was his team’s Defensive MVP.
An honor roll student he will attend Erie Community College for automotive tech and hopes to play football.
Johnson was a 6-foot-1, 245-pound offensive guard/defensive tackle who was a Trench Trophy nominee and winner of the Character Award besides being first-team all-league and second team all-state. He has yet to choose a college but will major in chemical engineering and hopes to play football.
His best football memory was “scoring my first-ever varsity football touchdown.”
Zollinger, a 5-foot-9, 165-pound running back-tight end/middle linebacker was first team all-league and all-state as a junior and won the Big 5 Character Award.
After graduation he will attend electrical lineman school.
LAKTASH was a 5-foot-8, 165-pound wide receiver/middle linebacker who was a Big 30, District 9 and AML All-Star plus being team MVP.
He will attend Alfred State to learn HVAC.
Archer,a 5-foot-9, 160-pound running back-wide receiver/cornerback-safety was a three-time Big 30 and four-time District 9 All-Star. In 2021 he was the Jim Kelly Player of the Week and was named to the PIAA All-State Team (1A).
He has yet to choose a college but will major in sports management.
His favorite moment playing football was “securing a childhood dream of winning a D-9 Championship.”
Bauer was a 6-foot, 190-pound tailback/linebacker who was co-Region Player of the Year, a league all-star and set Eisenhower rushing records.
Jensen was a 5-11, 160-pound wide receiver/safety who was first-team All-Region on defense.
A merit honor roll student, he has yet to choose a college but will major in aerospace engineering.
Chadsey was a 6-foot-2, 195-pound wide receiver/cornerback who was his team’s Offensive Player of the Year as a senior while twice being selected all-conference and once all-state.
He will attend Penn Tech and major in manufacturing engineering. His favorite football memory was “beating Karns City for the first time in school history on my game-winning touchdown catch in 2021.”