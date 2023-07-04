Grayson Givan was promoted to Junior purple belt through Miller’s Kenpo Karate Dojo on Wednesday, and his brother Kallen Givan was promoted to Kenpo Kid yellow belt.
Grayson Givan has been training under owner/head instructor Michael Miller for eight years and Kallen Givan has been training at Miller’s Dojo for four years.
Being promoted consisted of proper focus, respect, confidence, self-discipline, self-control, and physical execution of martial arts stances, foot maneuvers, punches, kicks, elbows, knees, blocks, striking combinations, sets, and self-defense techniques.
For more information about Miller’s Kenpo Karate Dojo, call 814-368-3725 or check them out on Facebook.