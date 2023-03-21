Officials with Futures Rehabilitation Center report that the new program facility is ahead of schedule.
Futures’ new building — the name of which will be announced in the near future — has been made possible due to the community and the level of support the agency has received. “Our community’s generosity has led to great progress towards our capital campaign goal,” officials said.
A portion of the support has been used to acquire additional property that will assure a smooth transition from East Main Street to the new facility.
“A number of our new neighbors have also assisted Futures in acquiring a right of way that will benefit our participants and transportation provider,” officials said. “Our neighbors have been nothing but great throughout this process and we look forward to our continued relationship.”
There were glowing reviews for both Kessel Construction and the subcontractors in the development and construction, with officials noting the workers “are making our dream a reality and deserve five gold stars. The collaboration has been nothing short of wonderful and we are very happy with our working relationship.”
As with any construction project, it is difficult to anticipate and plan for every variable. In an effort to do what is best for its participants, Futures requested consideration on a number of project elements. Kessel was extremely receptive and partnered with Futures to best accommodate the people the agency supports.
“We want to thank our board, administration team, and staff members who all have had a hand in the long list of tasks necessary to make this initiative possible,” officials said. “Our board supports our plans and ideas of moving forward, our admin team provides the resources and our staff are doing the legwork. We are all on the same page and working towards the same goal. We look forward to wrapping up construction in the month of August.”
There will be a couple months of what one could call “red tape” before the agency can occupy the new building. When this is possible, Futures looks forward to hosting an open house where community members will be invited to experience the joy of the newly constructed program facility.