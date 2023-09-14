The Fretz football team suffered their second-consecutive loss of the season, being routed 44-0 by Ridgway on their home field.
Keenan Miller had six rushes for 30 yards, while Max Gow had 24 yards on four rushes. Gow also had an 80-yard kick return but couldn’t make it to the endzone.
On defense, Lucas Wallace had seven tackles while Colby Blauser had five.
“We’re talented and young. We just need to do the basics. That’s it,” said Mike Gow. “Just do the basics and get a win under our belt.”
Otto-Eldred 24,
Cameron County 16
DUKE CENTER — Wyatt Beinbinger led O-E with two touchdowns, scoring on a 30-yard and 10-yard rushes. Leelyn Welch also scored on a 30-yard touchdown reception.
For CC, Jacob Mathson reached the endzone on a 15-yard rush, also converting two 2-point conversions. Ashton Yurt scored on a 35-yard run. Kyle Folke led CC on the defensive side of the line, ending with six tackles and an interception, while Braxton Neyman had five tackles and one fumble recovery.
O-E improves to 1-1, while CC falls to 0-1-1.