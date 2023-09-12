After blowing out Port Allegany 9-0 on Thursday, in which six Owls found the back of the net, the Fretz boys soccer team fell to Dubois 2-0.
The Owls had nine shots on goal with Jamin Bell, Alex Graham, Logan Douglass and Jaron Lohrman leading the attack.
“The entire team stepped up today from the starters to the substitutes to hold off the Dubois attack,” said Fretz head coach Louis Sokoly. “Everyone did their job and played an awesome game, we had opportunities they just didn’t go.”
Lucas Sokoly had 13 saves in goal for the Owls. The Owls, now 1-2, will return to action on Wednesday at home against Kane. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m.