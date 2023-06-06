The Bradford Community Pride Lions Club will host their third annual Kids’ Fishing Derby this Saturday.
The derby is only open to children between the ages of 5 through 15 and will take place at Marilla Reservoir on June 10 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.. The competition will be catch and release only and bank fishing with bait is mandatory. No lures are allowed.
Attendees must arrive at 9 a.m. for registration and are encouraged to bring a pail or bucket. Children must be accompanied by an adult and awards will be given out at 3 p.m. The Lions food tent will also be open all day through the event.