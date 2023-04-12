GENESEO — Fillmore won a high-scoring affair in its game in as many nights, pounding 26 runs on 23 hits on Wednesday.
Fillmore’s 11-run seventh inning gave it enough to get past Geneseo for good, 26-13, in non-league play.
Preslee Miller went 4-for-5 with a deep home run to center field. Mylee Miller also went 4-for-5 while Kylee Ellsworth added four hits and Emma Beardsley added three hits.
Fillmore (1-1) used three different pitchers, as Mercedes Wolcott got the start in her pitching depth, striking out two with two walks over 3 2/3 innings. Grace Russell had a strikeout and seven walks in her debut over two while Mylee Miller closed the game over 1 1/3, striking out one with no walks.
For Geneseo, Tess Salatel had seven strikeouts and five walks. Mia Loughlin, Emily Metz and Maddie Mark all went 2-for-4 while Lili Weber added two hits of her own and four RBI.
ALLEGANY COUNTYFriendship/Scio 10, Andover/Whitesville 0SCIO — On Tuesday night, Nevaeh Ross threw a five-inning perfect game against Campbell-Savona.
A night later, she one-upped herself.
This time, Ross threw a seven-inning perfect game and also hit an inside-the-park home run to lead F/S. More impressively, she recorded 20 of 21 outs via strikeout, sitting down the first 12 and the last eight via strikeout, with only a groundout to second in between.
In addition to the remarkable accomplishment of tossing her second perfect game in as many nights, Ross finished 3-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored. Sister Morghyn Ross also finished 3-for-4 with two RBI and an inside-the-park home run. Kadence Donohue and Emily Lamberson each added two hits for F/S, with the latter also driving in three runs.
ECIC DIV. IIIPioneer 18, Lackawanna 1YORKSHIRE — Savannah Beaudette hit a home run and Taylor Rosier had an RBI double to lift Pioneer.
Ella Owens added two hits for the Panthers (1-1).
Savannah Beaudette pitched Pioneer to the win with nine strikeouts over four innings.
NON-LEAGUEEllicottville 18, Pine Valley 6SOUTH DAYTON — Jaida Mendell went 3-for-4 with a grand slam to power Ellicottville.
Allison Rowland went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and four runs scored for the Eagles. Ande Northrup, Courtney Marsh and Ryah Quinn all added two hits each. In the circle, Northrup gave up seven hits, struck out five and walked three in a winning effort.
For Pine Valley, Haleigha Hardy and Jessina Miller each had two hits.