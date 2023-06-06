For the 13th consecutive year, the Elk County Catholic Athletic Association will once again host its summer golf tournament in July.
The tournament will be hosted at Leaning Pines Golf Course in St. Marys on Saturday, July 8. There will be two tee-times this year, at 8:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. and the format will be an 18-hole scramble of four-person teams. The proceeds of the tournament will go towards the Crusaders’ athletic programs.
Hole and team sponsorships are available. Anyone interested in more information should contact the ECC high school at 814-834-7800.