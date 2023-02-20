OLEAN — Rick Crowley, mold press operator for Cutco Cutlery Corp., will retire after 22 years with the company, effective April 1.
Crowley joined Cutco on Oct. 12, 2000, as a CNC profile grinding operator. He was also a shear operator, etcher, assembler, return ware clerk and inspector, shear grind operator, packing clerk, shear finisher, shear drill operator, departmental generalist, and cleaning line/kitchen tool operator before assuming his current position on April 8, 2021.
Crowley lives in Olean with his wife, Judy. They have two children, Kristen and Ryan.