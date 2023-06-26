Attention all high school and middle school boys who are going out for Cross Country this fall: Bradford head coach Tom Tessena will be conducting conditioning sessions starting on Monday, July 1. They will be held at 9 a.m. each day beginning at Bradford Cross Country course at George G. Blaisdell Elementary School.
The next session will be on Thursday, July 6 at the high school track. Meet and practice schedules will be available at those times. The following week again at 9 a.m. on Monday and Wednesday they will be held at GGB and Thursday at the High School track.
Many subjects such as running form, different types of workouts, warmups, proper nutrition, and other related subjects will be covered. Boys should come dressed ready to run and have water or a sports drink with them. Sessions will last about one hour. Workouts will be suited to age, experience, present levels of conditioning.
Questions should be directed to Coach Tessena at 814-368-7028 or 814-558-9479.