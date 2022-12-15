CARE Scholarship

Joseph Yaros, CNB Bank’s Vice President of Commercial Banking – Bradford, visited Rainbow Corner Preschool at the Ashley Booth Griffin CARE for Children Center on Wednesday. From left are Barb McGarry, preschool aid; Alexis Close, M.Ed., preschool teacher; students Grayson Shugars and Elaina Taylor; and Yaros. Shugars, age 3, is the son of Ronald and Jeannine Shugars of Bradford, and Taylor, age 4, is the daughter of Matthew and Angela Taylor of Custer City.

 Photo provided

CNB recently made a $10,000 donation for CARE for Children's Rainbow Corner Preschool pre-kindergarten scholarship program.

The program provides tuition to eligible students and makes early learning more accessible and affordable for working families. CNB Bank’s contribution was made through the Central Pennsylvania Scholarship Fund designated for preschool scholarships, and will help fund scholarships for the 2023-2024 school year.

CARE for Children Rainbow Corner Preschool is licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the daily schedule is aligned with Pennsylvania Early Learning Standards. For more information, call CARE for Children at 814-362-4621 or visit the early learning page at www.careforchildren.info.

