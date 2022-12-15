Bradford, PA (16701)

Today

Rain and freezing rain this morning with a changeover to snow for the afternoon. Some icing possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Snow showers early with a steadier snow developing late. Low 33F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.