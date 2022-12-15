CNB recently made a $10,000 donation for CARE for Children's Rainbow Corner Preschool pre-kindergarten scholarship program.
The program provides tuition to eligible students and makes early learning more accessible and affordable for working families. CNB Bank’s contribution was made through the Central Pennsylvania Scholarship Fund designated for preschool scholarships, and will help fund scholarships for the 2023-2024 school year.
CARE for Children Rainbow Corner Preschool is licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the daily schedule is aligned with Pennsylvania Early Learning Standards. For more information, call CARE for Children at 814-362-4621 or visit the early learning page at www.careforchildren.info.