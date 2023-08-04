TOPS 16
The weekly meeting of TOPS #16 was held on Wednesday by leader Vickie Johnson.
Members recited the TOPS pledge. “Happy birthday” was sung to members with August birthdays. Co-leader Dianna Lewis and Assistant weight recorder Barb Smead weighed in 15 members; one member was excused. Three members stayed the same. There was a 4.8 lb. loss. Four members are to keep a food chart.
There was no best loser of the week. The best loser in waiting was Liz Tanner. Officers of the week are Barb Smead and Dianna Lewis. The fruit to try is pears, the veggie is mushrooms, food to avoid is chips, the nickelodeon was hot dogs. The food chart was won by Jennie Young.
Dianna Lewis gave the monthly report. Twelve members were eligible. There was a 10.2 lb. loss.
Smile was given by Jessie Skillman, joke by Jean Miller, household tip by Chris McCracken, inspiration by Elaine Harris. Nan Stoling gave the secretary’s report.
Members discussed the upcoming Fall rally to be held on Sept. 23 at the Lewis Run firehall. The picnic to be held on 8/16 was discussed and a signup sheet was passed around for items to make a salad. Liz Tanner will do the program next week.
The meeting was adjourned with the TOPS prayer. TOPS Club meets every Wednesday at the First Presbyterian Church. Weigh ins start at 11:30 a.m. and the meeting starts at 1 p.m. All are welcome.