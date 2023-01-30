Kyle Clawges was promoted to Junior yellow belt through Miller’s Kenpo Karate Dojo on Saturday.
Clawges has been training under owner/head instructor Michael Miller for five years, having started in the Kenpo Kid program and getting promoted a couple times there before moving up into the Junior program.
Being promoted consisted of proper focus, respect, confidence, self-discipline, self-control, and physical execution of martial arts stances, foot maneuvers, punches, kicks, elbows, knees, blocks, striking combinations, and sets.
For more information about Miller’s Kenpo Karate Dojo, check them out on Facebook.