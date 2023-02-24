LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents to be careful of a new phone scam.
The sheriff’s office has been receiving calls from residents this week who have been contacted by an individual claiming to be an employee of the sheriff’s office and directing people to send money electronically or the resident would face federal charges.
Another scam saw an individual informed that they had failed to provide a DNA sample when ordered to do so and instructed to send money or face federal charges.
The sheriff’s office warns the public that these and similar incidents are scams. Never give personal information or send funds electronically to anyone over the phone.