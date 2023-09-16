On Sunday, the Bradford Red softball team beat the Bradford Grey 23-12.
The Reds’ offense was spearheaded by Leah Calkins explosive day at the plate. Going 4-for-4, she hit a double, two triples and a grand slam homerun, driving in 12 runs during the win. Calkins also started on the mound for the Reds, pitching three innings and only allowing three hits, fanning eight. Onalee Hammack , Maya Hathaway, Samantha Collins and Claire Warfield all added RBI singles.
For the Greys, Aubrey Strotman had two doubles and two singles while Emma Frank hit a single and double, driving in two RBIs. Sloane Miller notched a single, a double and one RBI.