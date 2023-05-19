Catherine “Katie” Caldwell, MD, of Emporium, the daughter of Tom Caldwell and Carol Callahan, graduated on May 13th from Penn State College of Medicine, where she earned her Doctor of Medicine degree.
She was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society, and was additionally presented with the Dean’s Award at graduation. She will complete her seven-year residency at the University of Kentucky in Neurosurgery, where she will learn to operate on the brain, spine, and peripheral nerves.
Following residency, she hopes to pursue a fellowship in Functional Neurosurgery, where she will be trained to place electrodes deep within the brain to help control movement disorders.