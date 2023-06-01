COLUMBUS, Ohio — Northwest Bank announced Wednesday that Columbus Business First has named Louis Torchio, president and chief executive officer, to its 2023 Power 100 list.
Torchio is being honored as a result of his extensive track record in banking, entrepreneurial spirit and longstanding commitment to the Columbus community. The publication’s annual list includes the region’s most influential people, both longtime power players and those just beginning to shape the future of Central Ohio.
As president and CEO of Northwest Bank, Torchio oversees what is now Central Ohio’s second largest Columbus based bank after Northwest moved its bank holding company headquarters to 3 Easton Oval in 2020.
“It is an honor to be a part of Columbus’s dynamic business community and to be recognized among this year’s group of prestigious and influential leaders,” said Torchio. “I look forward to continuing to contribute to the success of Northwest’s customers, the Columbus business community and Greater Central Ohio Region.”
Prior to his appointment as president and CEO, Torchio served as senior executive vice president, retail lending and business banking at Northwest. In this role, Torchio led the transformation and scaling of the residential lending and indirect lending groups, which generated significant fee income and balance sheet growth. Additionally, Torchio launched an initiative to further develop and expand the business banking and Small Business Administration (SBA) lending divisions.
The Power 100 is an annual list compiled by Columbus Business First to recognize and celebrate Central Ohio’s most powerful leaders who hold influence in one or more of the following categories: workforce, infrastructure, finance, downtown or legacy.