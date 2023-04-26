COLUMBUS, Ohio — Northwest Bank, a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, announced the appointment of Gregory Betchkal as Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer.
With more than 35 years of risk management experience in the financial services sector, Betchkal will oversee Northwest’s enterprise risk management program.
In his role, Betchkal will oversee Northwest’s risk management operations, including managing, identifying, evaluating and reporting on all external and internal risks for the organization. As a key member of the executive leadership team, Betchkal will work alongside others in executive management to lead and manage an overall enterprise risk program for the bank.
Betchkal currently resides in New Albany, Ohio with his wife Susan and three children.