The average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania is down 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week to $3.86 per gallon on Monday, according to Gas Buddy.

What about Bradford? According to AAA, the average is $4.035 per gallon. Elsewhere in the region, the average is $3.632 a gallon in Brookville, $3.915 in Butler, $3.942 in Clarion, $3.853 in DuBois, $3.979 in Erie and $4.013 in Warren.

