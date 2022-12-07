The average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania is down 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week to $3.86 per gallon on Monday, according to Gas Buddy.
What about Bradford? According to AAA, the average is $4.035 per gallon. Elsewhere in the region, the average is $3.632 a gallon in Brookville, $3.915 in Butler, $3.942 in Clarion, $3.853 in DuBois, $3.979 in Erie and $4.013 in Warren.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.07 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.47 per gallon, a difference of $1.40 per gallon.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 19.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 30.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 13.6 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36 per gallon on Monday, GasBuddy reported. The national average is down 43.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 1.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
“For the first time in 670 days, the national average price of gasoline has fallen below its year-ago level, dropping for the fourth straight week to its lowest level since January,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“Every state has again seen average gasoline prices drop in the last week, and it remains very possible the national average could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas. There has also been a drop in diesel prices, which this week will fall back under $5 per gallon, and could soon thereafter fall to their lowest level since March,” he continued.
“However, despite all the good news about fuel prices, there may be some concerns coming as the price cap on Russian oil kicks in. Retaliation is possible, and while OPEC+ upheld production cuts from last month, they could always cut more production. For now, however, we’ll likely see another week of declines at the pump in nearly all areas.”
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $1.24 to settle at $79.98. A weaker dollar contributed to decreasing prices. Earlier in the week, crude prices were boosted by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reporting that total domestic commercial crude stocks fell dramatically by 12.6 million barrels. The domestic commercial crude supply is 14 million barrels lower than at the end of November 2021.