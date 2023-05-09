Gasoline prices have fallen 3.8 cents in Pennsylvania over the past week, and two cents in Western Pa.
According to GasBuddy, average prices on Monday were $3.68 per gallon. According to AAA East Central, the average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in Bradford was $3.793; in Brookville, $3.60; in DuBois, $3.674; in Erie, $3.759; and in Warren, $3.799.
The national average price of diesel has fallen 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.01 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $2.99 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.39 per gallon, a difference of $1.40 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.50 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 7.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 80.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
“For the third straight week, consumers have been greeted by falling gasoline prices across a majority of the country, thanks to oil prices holding near recent lows and the transition to summer gasoline being essentially complete. While there have been a few pockets of rising prices, those have been the needle in the haystack, with nearly every single state seeing gas prices fall,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“In addition to gasoline prices declining, the average price of a gallon of diesel will join gasoline in the days ahead, falling below $4 per gallon in the next 48 hours or so, a sign of how far we’ve come,” he continued. “Americans are spending hundreds of millions less on fuel every week compared to a year ago, and that’s a number that could rise further as prices are poised to continue trending lower this week.”