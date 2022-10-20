CLEARFIELD —CNB Financial Corp., the parent company of CNB Bank, announced its earnings for the quarter and nine months ended Sept. 30.
Joseph B. Bower Jr., president and CEO, stated, “The third quarter for CNB was filled with success. First was the $100 million capital raise which will support the growth CNB historically experiences. Second is the successful management transition. Mike Peduzzi took on the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of CNB Bank. Mike has been with us for over a year and has a great grasp on our culture and operating model. Finally, the financial results for the quarter are very positive, as reflected in our asset quality, loan and revenue growth and earnings per share.”
On Sept. 21, CNB successfully completed a common stock offering resulting in the issuance of 4,257,446 shares of common stock at $23.50 per share and net proceeds of $94.1 million after the deducting underwriting discount and customary offering expenses. The net proceeds from the capital raise will be used for general corporate purposes, including working capital and funding the Corporation’s organic growth across its multiple geographic markets, or evaluating potential acquisition opportunities.
Net income available to common shareholders was $15.5 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $13.8 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, reflecting increases of $1.7 million, or 12.4%, and $0.08 per diluted share, or 9.8%. Earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period in the prior year benefited primarily from growth in commercial loans and year-over-year increases in the balance of investment securities, stable credit quality, and an asset sensitive balance sheet supporting increased net interest income in the current rising rate environment.