CLEARFIELD —CNB Financial Corp., the parent company of CNB Bank, announced its earnings for the quarter and nine months ended Sept. 30.

Joseph B. Bower Jr., president and CEO, stated, “The third quarter for CNB was filled with success. First was the $100 million capital raise which will support the growth CNB historically experiences. Second is the successful management transition. Mike Peduzzi took on the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of CNB Bank. Mike has been with us for over a year and has a great grasp on our culture and operating model. Finally, the financial results for the quarter are very positive, as reflected in our asset quality, loan and revenue growth and earnings per share.”

