CLEARFIELD — The board of directors of CNB Financial Corp. has announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4453125 per depositary share, resulting from the Corporation’s declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $17.8125 per share on its Series A Preferred Stock.
The dividend is payable on June 1, 2023, to holders of record as of May 18, 2023.
CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company with consolidated assets of approximately $5.6 billion. CNB Financial Corporation conducts business primarily through its principal subsidiary, CNB Bank.