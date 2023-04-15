Linda Bishop, supervisor of housekeeping services at Journey Health System, started her career with the agency in December 1982. Now, she will retire with 40 years of service.
Over 50 co-workers, members of her family and executive team members attended a special reception on April 13 in honor of her retirement. In addition, the former President and CEO of Children’s Home of Bradford, Thomas Urban, was a surprise guest via Zoom.
Guy Signor, president and CEO of Journey Health System said, “I want to congratulate Linda on her retirement. This is a very exciting time for her since she has so much to look forward to and she’ll be able to spend time with her friends and family after a lot of years of hard work here.”
At the age of 26, Linda joined her mother, Evelyn Thorne, as a cook and housekeeper at the Beacon Light Behavioral Health System’s Sexually Aggressive Youth Program. Thorne was employed at Beacon Light for 23 years.
In February 1988, Bishop became the housekeeping supervisor for Beacon Light Adult Residential Services aka Ramsbottom Center and later she moved to JHS where she has been in her current position ever since.
Following retirement, she plans to relax, sew, travel to visit and enjoy family.