HORSHAM — Grupo Bimbo and Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. have earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ENERGY STAR certification for 18 of their facilities, sustaining the landmark record for the highest number of certifications in the baking industry, and in any industrial sector within the United States.

The certifications signify that the industrial plants perform in the top 25 percent for energy efficiency among similar facilities nationwide and meet strict energy efficiency performance levels set by the EPA. This year marks the seventh consecutive award for several of these facilities, reflecting a legacy of sustainability leadership.

