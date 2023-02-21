HORSHAM — Grupo Bimbo and Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. have earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ENERGY STAR certification for 18 of their facilities, sustaining the landmark record for the highest number of certifications in the baking industry, and in any industrial sector within the United States.
The certifications signify that the industrial plants perform in the top 25 percent for energy efficiency among similar facilities nationwide and meet strict energy efficiency performance levels set by the EPA. This year marks the seventh consecutive award for several of these facilities, reflecting a legacy of sustainability leadership.
The facilities that have earned EPA’s 2022 ENERGY STAR certification include: Olean, N.Y., Sayre, Auburn, N.Y., and more.
“Sustainability is core to Bimbo Bakeries USA’s Purpose of Nourishing a Better World and we have an obligation to preserve our planet for future generations,” said Ramon Rivera, Senior Vice President of Operations, Bimbo Bakeries USA. “We’re incredibly proud of our longstanding relationship with the EPA and truly appreciate receiving ongoing recognition from them for our growing number of efficient ENERGY STAR facilities.”
“Improving the energy efficiency of our nation’s buildings is critical to protecting our environment,” said Cindy Jacobs, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial & Industrial Branch. “From the boiler room to the board room, organizations are leading the way by making their operations more efficient and earning EPA’s ENERGY STAR certification.”
Earning an ENERGY STAR certification reinforces Grupo Bimbo’s Net Carbon Zero commitment and highlights the company’s Purpose – Nourishing a Better World. It also positions Bimbo Bakeries USA within the top 25 percent of commercial bakeries in the nation regarding energy performance. Bimbo Bakeries USA improved its energy performance by managing energy strategically across the entire organization and by making cost-effective improvements to its plants.