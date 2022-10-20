BRYN MAWR — Aqua Pennsylvania is urging customers in need to apply for federal assistance through the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) before the program closes on Oct. 28.
Aqua operates the water system in Mount Jewett.
Pennsylvania homeowners or renters may be eligible to receive up to $5,000 in LIHWAP benefits if they are at risk of losing water service, and if their household income does not exceed the state’s 2021-2022 income guidelines.
Customers can call 877.395.8930 or visit Pennsylvania’s Compass website for additional information and application assistance. Applications can also be submitted at a local county assistance office.
