Hunter Brandt was promoted to Junior yellow belt through Miller’s Kenpo Karate Dojo on Saturday.
Brandt has been training under owner and head instructor Michael Miller for seven years. He started in the Little Dragon program, then moved up to the Kenpo Kid program, and now is in the Junior program.
Being promoted consisted of proper focus, respect, confidence, self-discipline, self-control, and physical execution of martial arts stances, foot maneuvers, punches, kicks, elbows, knees, blocks, striking combinations, sets, and one round on the heavy bag.
For more information about Miller’s Kenpo Karate Dojo, call 814-368-3725 or check them out on Facebook.