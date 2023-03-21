The primary mission of the Bradford Office of Economic and Community Development is to promote new community and economic development activity in the Bradford area, as well as to sustain and grow the historic downtown core and its adjoining neighborhoods in the City of Bradford.
In 2022, the staff of the OECD did not disappoint, as they were very busy working with the Downtown Bradford Business District Authority and the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce to promote area events while also planning, starting and finalizing a host of various rehabilitation projects around the city.
However, the fun events in the city encouraged by the OECD are not their only mode of helping Bradford and its residents. Projects like the Main Street Program awarded seven new Facade Improvement Project grants in Historic Downtown Bradford — helping to keep the historic district a distinct attraction for visitors.
Also in 2022, in a partnership with the American Refining Group, Northwest Bank, Zippo Manufacturing, the Downtown Bradford Revitalization Corporation, and the City of Bradford the OECD submitted an application for a third Neighborhood Partnership Program to the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development and the project was successfully funded. In addition, the OECD has completed a Strategic Plan for the neighborhood and look forward to starting their revitalization efforts in another neighborhood, confirmed Sarah Matzner of the OECD.
Housing rehabilitation projects continued in 2022, which helped to rehabilitate homes in the City of Bradford to an affordable, safe and livable condition.
Renovations to Veterans Square were completed in 2022. The completed renovations included a brand new prefabricated gazebo, new decorative lighting, new sidewalks, decorative stamped concrete and the installation of picnic tables.
Planning for another project undertaken by the OECD in 2022 also began for a multi-phased improvement to Callahan Park. “Planning, design and engineering are all well underway,” explained Matzner. “Phase one of construction will begin soon.”
Upgrades to both the Callahan Park (Barcroft) Pool and Pool House are part of the multi-phased improvement project to the park, as a whole, for area children to enjoy.
In other news concerning the OECD, Shane Oschman resigned his office as executive director for the OECD. Oschman was hired in June 2020 as deputy director of the OECD to train under longtime director Sara Andrews, and came on as full-time director in January of 2021, upon her retirement.
Bradford City Administrator Chris Lucco said, “We asked Sara Andrews if she would step in as interim director and we were fortunate enough to have her accept the offer.”
Currently, Andrews is serving as interim director until alternative plans can be made.
For more information about the OECD’s plans concerning the further development of business and community, call (814) 268-7170 or visit http://bradfordpa.org/