Bradford 182, Otto-Eldred 173
The Bradford Bird Busters opened up their interscholastic trap league season with a win at home Tuesday against the Otto Eldred Bird Dawgs, 182-173.
Andrew Giordano and Sean Ward each led Bradford by shooting 24 while Gavin Silvis led O-E with a 23. Brayden Dach and Wyatt Stark each tacked on 23 for Bradford, while Jaydon Schwab, Mitchell Brinsky, Landan Pierotti and Eddie Youmans each scored 22.
Josh Brewer, Nick Brown and Sebastian Zona each scored 22 for O-E. Billy Clayson, Tyler Fessenden, Adin Henning and Kaden Price each scored 21.
Smethport 169, Oswayo Valley 156
Brayden Cosper and Katelyn Dunn each shot 23 to power Smethport over Oswayo Valley.
Cole Szuba added 22 for Smethport, while Bennett Harris shot 21 and Jackie Davis, Colton Furgeson, Konnor Miller and Dimitri Wilbur each scored 20. Aiden Resig led OV with a 24.
Other top OV scorers included Madison Gretler (21), Isaac Renner (20), Ken Halleck (20), Bryce Harvey (19) Zane Harvey (18), Owen Roulo (17) and Mason Good (17).