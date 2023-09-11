Bills Jets Football

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws under pressure from New York Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers (91) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. 

 Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The game between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets was not completed before presstime on Monday. At the deadline, the score was 13-6 with 9:43 left in the third quarter. For full results, see Wednesday’s edition of The Bradford Era.

