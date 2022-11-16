Bradford, PA (16701)

Today

Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.