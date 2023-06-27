BOLIVAR, N.Y. — The late Bill Cline, legendary Bradford, Pa., oilman, was among six individuals to be honored with induction into the New York State Oil Producers’ Association Wall of Fame in a ceremony at the Pioneer Oil Museum.
Honored along with Cline were the late Bob Benson, Al Fenner, Bob Keller, David Haskins and Dave Hollister, who each made significant contributions to the oil and gas industry in the Twin Tiers of New York and Pennsylvania. The Wall of Fame began in 2005 and now has 70 inductees with the inclusion of this year’s class.
Cline was inducted for his lifetime of work in the Twin Tiers. His wife Joyce admitted to being in awe of his induction.
“I graciously accept the honor from NYSOPA that is conferred on my late husband by adding him to the Wall of Fame here at the Pioneer Oil Museum,” she said. “He now shares an honored position with these individuals who made significant contributions to the oil and gas industry.”
In an article at the time of Bill Cline’s passing, published in the newsletter of the Penn Brad Oil Museum, Joyce Cline noted, “For those of you who did not know Bill, he was the true definition of an old-fashioned gentleman. He was the senior statesman of the Bradford oil field, and he was always willing to help out if a fellow oilman had a problem.”
After returning from serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II, Cline founded Cline Oil and he served as president for more than 60 years.
“He was always a passionate advocate for the small oil and gas producers, both locally and statewide,” Joyce Cline wrote. “Bill’s company owned the locally famous Cline Oil #1 well, which was drilled in the early 1870s and is Bradford’s oldest producing well. It is located in the drive-through of McDonald’s Restaurant in Bradford.”
An advocate of the small oil producer, Cline served as president of the Bradford District Pennsylvania Oil Producers’ Association. He remained an active member of its successor organization, Pennsylvania Oil and Gas Association. He served as a member of the board of directors of the Pennsylvania Independent Petroleum Producers (PIPP) for almost 40 years.
He was instrumental in forming Bradford the original Petroleum Production Training class at Bradford Area High School in the 1970s, and he helped write the curriculum for that course. In 2012, PIPP recognized him and his wife for their many years of leadership. In 2014, he received the Colonel Edwin L. Drake Legendary Oilman Award from the Petroleum History Institute.
After the presentation of a large plaque with biographical information and a photograph, a family member for each inductee provided thanks and some memories.
Another inductee was Fenner, a Bradford High School graduate and a Bolivar-area oil well “shooter,” a practice using nitroglycerine and dynamite to increase underground flow of the crude oil.
Fenner’s son, Rick, noted the dangers in this profession. “I have memories of my mom waiting for dad to come home after shooting a well. She’d wait for him to make the turn onto Salt Rising Road where we lived. As soon as she recognized his headlights, there was a sigh of relief that everything was fine, and he had come home again.”
Joe Hollister described his younger brother Dave as an outdoorsman. “Dave wanted to work outside; he never wanted to be in a factory. He wanted nature. What he found was the oil field business, and he really loved it! I think he’d feel honored with this wonderful award. His heart was always in Allegany County and especially in our Bolivar-Richburg community.”
Traveling from New Hampshire, Dave Keller was honored by the award for his father, Bob, after waiting several years for it to happen.
“My father worked over 60 years producing in the Allegany field,” he said. “We thank the museum and NYSOPA for recognizing and honoring his dedication and labor in the oil industry.”
David Haskins’ induction into the Hall of Fame makes for the second Haskins family member to be included, as his father Bayard was inducted in 2008. David’s son Mark was honored by the award.
“My father would’ve loved to be here with a microphone in his hands because he loved to tell stories,” he said. “I was fortunate to have had this great opportunity to work side-by-side with my father. It was a great opportunity, and this is a great way to honor him.”
Bryce Benson discussed his father Bob’s belief in education and hard work. “Though he did not complete high school because his education was interrupted by World War II, my dad had a strong belief in education. I never heard him talk much about being anything self-made, but he was proud of that. He was proud of people who went on and became educated. He was a voracious reader and always strived to become more educated.”
Bob Benson joined his father Harold and brother Glen, who were inducted into the Wall of Fame in 2014 and 2015, respectively.
The ceremony began with the museum’s vice president, Kelly Lounsberry, providing remarks about the work completed by the museum over the past year. Included in these accomplishments was upgraded flood protection at the museum along with repairs to the Triangle No. 1 monument in Allentown that was vandalized last summer.